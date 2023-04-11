Close
EU Says Latest Normalization Deal Between Serbia, Kosovo 'Alive And Kicking'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The latest agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo brokered by the European Union is "alive and kicking," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"Both parties, Kosovo and Serbia, agreed in Ohrid to start implementing immediately all provisions of the agreement including the Annex, this is what was agreed, this is a political commitment made by both parties, this is what Member States of the EU and the European Institutions expect them to do. The agreement is alive and kicking," Stano said during an EU midday briefing.

On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell published the full text of the European Union's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In March, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held 12-hour talks in the North Macedonian town of Ohrid on a reconciliation plan with the participation of Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

On April 4, the delegations of Belgrade and Pristina discussed the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities in Brussels. Besnik Bislimih, the first deputy prime minister of the breakaway republic and the head of Kosovo's delegation, said after the meeting that the sides reached some agreements concerning the self-government of Kosovo Serbs, but then put forward some conditions unacceptable for Belgrade.

In response, Serbia's president said soon after that Kosovo Serbs will not participate in the local elections in the north of Kosovo.

