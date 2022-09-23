EU Says Left Bilateral Contacts With Russia to Discretion of Member States

EU member states are responsible for determining how they interact with Russia, although there is a shared understanding that any bilateral or bloc-level contacts at the UN General Assembly would be untimely, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly's high-level week to discuss energy cooperation.

"When it comes to bilateral meetings and bilateral engagements, in the end, it is the responsibility, competence and decision of each member state to decide.

In the EU, there is understanding that there is no sense to engage with Russia at the EU level or bilaterally with the Russian officials in person during the United Nations General Assembly in New York," Stano told a briefing.

The spokesman said this was because any contacts would be happening against the backdrop of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which the EU has strongly opposed and imposed several packages of sanctions against Moscow since the start of hostilities in late February.