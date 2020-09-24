UrduPoint.com
EU Says Lukashenko's Inauguration Lacks Democratic Legitimacy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

EU Says Lukashenko's Inauguration Lacks Democratic Legitimacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Council of the European Union stressed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration, which took place on Wednesday, lacked democratic legitimacy and contributed to further deterioration of the situation in the country.

"The so-called 'inauguration' of 23 September 2020 and the new mandate claimed by Aleksandr Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy.

This 'inauguration' directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," the Council of the EU said in a press release on Thursday, calling again for "new inclusive, transparent and credible elections" under international supervision.

"In light of the current situation, the EU is reviewing its relations with Belarus," the statement read on.

