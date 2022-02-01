UrduPoint.com

EU Says Mali's Request For Immediate Withdrawal Of French Ambassador 'Unjustified'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 07:11 PM

The decision of the Malian government to expel French Ambassador Joel Meyer is groundless and will further alienate the country from its European partners, the European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy said Tuesday

The transitional government of Mali announced on Monday that the French ambassador to Bamako must leave the country in the next 72 hours in response to "hostile and outrageous" remarks of Paris, citing French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's criticism of the "military junta" that came to power in the west African nation and its "irresponsible measures."

"The Malian government's request for the immediate withdrawal of the French ambassador in Bamako is unjustified and will further alienate Mali from its European partners," Nabila Massrali told a briefing.

Following the row, Copenhagen took the side of France and called Mali's decision "unacceptable." Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted that due to "such irresponsible behavior" Mali "will loose international credibility."

After a military coup in May 2021, the interim Malian government announced in November that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, would have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the security situation.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded to the election delay by sanctioning Mali. The Malian authorities recalled its ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and closed their borders.

