EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A massive and long-negotiated EU-South America trade deal is "not quite there yet" but talks continue, the European Commission said Tuesday against a backdrop of farmer protests in Europe.

"The EU is continuing its objective of trying to reach an agreement which complies with our objectives when it comes to sustainability and which also takes into account our concerns when it comes to the agricultural sector," commission spokesman Eric Mamer told journalists.

Farmers in several EU countries -- including in agricultural powerhouse France and in Belgium -- have been causing roadblocks on key highways to demand better revenues and conditions.

While the farmers are angry over a list of issues, many have singled out the Mercosur deal, fearing it would further depress their produce prices and increase competition from South American agricultural exporters.

The contours of a deal with the four founding Mercosur countries -- Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay -- were agreed in 2019 after almost two decades of talks, but a final version still needs to be ratified.