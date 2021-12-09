UrduPoint.com

The European Union is studying the retaliatory sanctions of Belarus and considers them to be non-transparent with an incomprehensible challenge mechanism, EU External Action Service lead spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The European Union is studying the retaliatory sanctions of Belarus and considers them to be non-transparent with an incomprehensible challenge mechanism, EU External Action Service lead spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik.

"We have seen the announcement by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry of retaliatory measures by ... (Minsk) in response to the latest EU's sanctions package. The adoption of� a resolution on trade restrictions (No 700 of 7 December) establishes a very complicated and opaque mechanism of trade restrictions. We are studying its content, while being aware that some trade barriers are still to be defined," Stano said.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the EU's restrictive measures are "clear and transparent, adopted by consensus by EU Member States, and based on clear evidence of misconduct, such as human rights abuses and instrumentalisation of migrants." They can also be challenged in the Court of Justice of the EU.

"We note the opacity of these of these retaliatory measures, there are no details regarding their scope, implementation or means to legally challenge them available," he said.

