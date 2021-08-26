UrduPoint.com

EU Says NATO Countries Have 'duty' To Take In Afghans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

EU says NATO countries have 'duty' to take in Afghans

Countries that were involved in the NATO mission in Afghanistan have a "duty of care" to Afghans in danger under Taliban rule and should take them in as refugees, the EU executive said on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Countries that were involved in the NATO mission in Afghanistan have a "duty of care" to Afghans in danger under Taliban rule and should take them in as refugees, the EU executive said on Thursday.

The message from the European Union is that "we have a duty to help those who are particularly at risk in Afghanistan, be it before or after the deadline" on Tuesday, ahead of which evacuations will have been halted, a European Commission spokesman said.

In a sign of Europe's concerns about an outflow of fleeing Afghans, the Slovenian presidency of the EU announced an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers will be held in Brussels on Tuesday to focus on the fall-out from Afghanistan.

The EU is "working on a comprehensive approach on Afghanistan," one Commission spokesman, Christian Wigand, told reporters.

It includes using an existing EU-US-Canada-UN resettlement forum to secure promises to take in quotas of Afghan refugees.

Another spokesman, Eric Mamer, said "specific pledges for quotas" were expected up to a cut-off date of mid-September.

Vulnerable Afghans should be given "safe pathways" to Europe and should "expect that member states or countries that participated in particular in the NATO mission would have a duty of care" towards them, he said.

Of the 36 countries that participated in NATO's "Resolute Support" Mission in Afghanistan, 22 of them were EU member states, including Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

Some of the non-EU countries that participated in the NATO mission were Albania, Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States and Turkey.

Mamer noted that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was "calling on the states that took part in the NATO mission to offer resettlement".

The European Commission said it has flown out all of its staff from Afghanistan who are EU citizens except for a "core team" that continues to support evacuation efforts.

A spokesman, Peter Stano, said more than 400 local Afghan staff and family members had been evacuated, but a number he would not specify still wanted to leave.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Australia Europe Turkey Canada European Union Germany Brussels Resolute Albania Italy Poland United States Hungary Greece Denmark Christian Family All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

21 minutes ago
 Inam Ghani bids farewell to former IG Punjab Capta ..

Inam Ghani bids farewell to former IG Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan

5 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Kabu ..

Stoltenberg Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Kabul Airport

5 minutes ago
 Mohanad Dam to be completed by 2025: Report

Mohanad Dam to be completed by 2025: Report

5 minutes ago
 President for enhancing Pak-Swiss commercial ties ..

President for enhancing Pak-Swiss commercial ties for mutual benefit

5 minutes ago
 French slam FIFA over release of Messi, Neymar for ..

French slam FIFA over release of Messi, Neymar for World Cup matches

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.