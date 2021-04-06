UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says On Track For Late Summer 'community Immunity'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

EU says on track for late summer 'community immunity'

The European Commission believes Europe is on track to achieve "community immunity" to Covid-19 by late summer thanks to speeded-up vaccination dose deliveries, a spokesman said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Commission believes Europe is on track to achieve "community immunity" to Covid-19 by late summer thanks to speeded-up vaccination dose deliveries, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The EU should meet its mid-September target of fully inoculating most of its adult population, given that deliveries over the next three months should be more than triple those of the first quarter, Stefan de Keersmaecker told journalists.

"We believe that, on the basis of this, we will have enough doses of the vaccine to reach our very important target of about 70 percent of the adult population," he said.

"That would leave us in a situation where we have sufficient community immunity to fight the virus." He confirmed commission figures showing that first quarter vaccine deliveries to the 27-nation bloc amounted to 107 million doses -- far below what was expected.

But there should be "about 300 to 360 million doses" supplied between now and the end of June. The EU has a total population of 450 million, of which 365 million are adults.

To reach the 70 percent adult population target, 255 million people would need to be fully vaccinated -- meaning two jabs in most cases, or just one jab with the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

According to a confidential document used by EU diplomats to monitor vaccine deliveries, seen by AFP, 23 of the 27 member states should have vaccinated more than half of their populations based on total deliveries in the first half of this year.

Related Topics

Europe Immunity June Million

Recent Stories

Old enmity claims five lives including passerby

1 minute ago

Clean water, soap access urgent in healthcare faci ..

1 minute ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah in fiery exchange with army ..

1 minute ago

Glowing tribute paid to renowned scholar Dr Nabi B ..

4 minutes ago

Record levels of hunger in Congo, warns UN

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops govt from purchasing sugar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.