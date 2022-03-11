UrduPoint.com

EU Says 'pause Needed' In Iran Nuclear Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

EU says 'pause needed' in Iran nuclear talks

The EU said Friday that the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The EU said Friday that the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations.

"A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted, adding that "a final text is essentially ready and on the table".

The current round of negotiations started in late November between Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.

Their aim was to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which began unravelling when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Last week Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.

As with the original JCPOA in 2015, Moscow had been expected to play a role in the implementation of any fresh deal, for example by receiving shipments of enriched uranium from Iran.

Borrell added on Friday that he would "continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement".

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France Trump Germany November 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifti ..

Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting trials begins in AWKUM

10 seconds ago
 Chinese virologists identify inhalable, double-tar ..

Chinese virologists identify inhalable, double-target antibody against COVID-19

13 seconds ago
 Prices of tomatoes, eggs, pulses, other food items ..

Prices of tomatoes, eggs, pulses, other food items go down

15 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

6 minutes ago
 12 dead, 1,236 injured in 1,177 accidents

12 dead, 1,236 injured in 1,177 accidents

6 minutes ago
 PM's efforts enable Overseas Pakistanis to join na ..

PM's efforts enable Overseas Pakistanis to join national politics: Dr Abdullah

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>