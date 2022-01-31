UrduPoint.com

EU Says Possible Anti-Russia Sanctions Depend On Moscow's Actions Against Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 08:37 PM

EU Says Possible Anti-Russia Sanctions Depend on Moscow's Actions Against Ukraine

The scope of possible EU sanctions against Russia in the event of alleged aggression toward Ukraine will be proportional to Moscow's actions, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The scope of possible EU sanctions against Russia in the event of alleged aggression toward Ukraine will be proportional to Moscow's actions, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

"The scope and the type of sanctions adopted by the European Union in case of any Russian action against Ukraine or against the EU would very much depend on the type and scope of actions by the Russian side," Stano said at a press briefing.

The official also noted that despite working on restrictive measures, Brussels is focused on lowering tensions through diplomacy.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

