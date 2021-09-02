UrduPoint.com

EU Says Preparing 5th Sanctions Package Against Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) EU member states are preparing a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus in connection with the border crisis, which might include targeted restrictions against state-owned airline Belavia and the tourism sector, officials told the European Parliament on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the legislature's committee on foreign affairs gathered to discuss the situation at the EU's border with Belarus.

"Fighting against that [Belarus-EU border crisis] will also include sanctions, and work on the fifth package is starting now with the member states," Luc Devigne, deputy managing director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service, told the committee.

The European Union has already imposed sanctions on Belarus, with the last being in June in the aftermath of the Ryanair emergency landing, when the bloc sanctioned 78 Belarusian individuals and eight entities.

"The company Belavia and other Belarus state companies and agencies, who are enabling or directly benefiting from the flow of third country nationals to EU border must be sanctioned. This could include also state tourism agencies, state hotels and Belarus state border guards," Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica, the parliamentary secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Relations between Brussels and Minsk took a nosedive after incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth reelection in the August 2020 presidential race, disputed by the opposition. The tensions have further strained this year, when the West accused Belarus of the forced landing of a Ryanair flight with an opposition activist aboard and an inflow of middle East migrants at the common border.

