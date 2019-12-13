EU says 'ready' for Brexit trade talks after Johnson win

EU Council President Charles Michel said on Friday the bloc is ready to embark on trade talks with Britain and will do the utmost to protect European priorities after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resounding election victory

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :EU Council President Charles Michel said on Friday the bloc is ready to embark on trade talks with Britain and will do the utmost to protect European priorities after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resounding election victory.

"My point is very clear: we are ready. We have decided what are our priorities," said Michel as he arrived to an EU summity where leaders would discuss the aftermath of the UK vote and Britain's planned departure from the bloc on January 31.