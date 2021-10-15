UrduPoint.com

EU Says Ready To Launch Military Training Mission In Mozambique

The European Union's Military Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM MOZ) is set to become fully operational in two months and begin training the African country's armed forces in responding to the crisis in the northern Cabo Delgado province, the European Council said on Friday

The mission was established by the Council's decision in July.

"EUTM MOZ will become operational as soon as the ongoing handover from the Portuguese Armed Forces Training Project is concluded, and is expected to reach full operational capability by mid-December 2021. It will rely on around 140 military personnel divided between two training centres - one for commando training and one for marines," the Council said in a statement.

The mission is scheduled to last for two years and focus on improving the capacity of the country's military units that will act as a quick reaction force in the future.

The mission will train Mozambican soldiers in operational preparation, counterterrorism and civilian protection, as well as provide compliance with international humanitarian law and rights. However, it will not be part of military operations.

"The mission commander is the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), Vice Admiral Herve Blejean, while Brigadier General Nuno Lemos Pires is the EU Mission Force Commander and leads the mission on the ground. The MPCC is the mission headquarters, responsible for the operational planning and conduct of EUTM Mozambique," the statement added.

Islamist insurgents have increased attacks in the Cabo Delgado province in 2017. In March, militants launched an assault on the town of Palma, killing dozens and forcing tens of thousands out of their homes.

