UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says Received Nearly 480Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, 153Mln People Fully Immunized

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:20 PM

EU Says Received Nearly 480Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, 153Mln People Fully Immunized

The European Union has received nearly 480 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, with more than 150 million Europeans already fully vaccinated against the virus, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The European Union has received nearly 480 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, with more than 150 million Europeans already fully vaccinated against the virus, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday.

The EU's immunization campaign uses the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, as well as Johnson&Johnson.

"As of today, 479 million doses have been delivered in the EU so far, and as of today, we have 368.6 million vaccinations in the EU and 153 million full vaccinations," Spinant told a briefing.

Earlier this week, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told Sputnik that almost 58% of the EU population have received at least one vaccine dose and 35% have been fully immunized as of June 20.

Related Topics

European Union June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

5 minutes ago

Repatriation of Europeans Held in Syrian Camps 'Ob ..

20 seconds ago

UN Says 2.1Mln Children Suffering From Conflict, H ..

23 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provided services to 95,324 victims la ..

26 seconds ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, two motorcy ..

46 minutes ago

UNHCR Concerned About Deteriorating Humanitarian C ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.