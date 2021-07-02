EU Says Received Nearly 480Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, 153Mln People Fully Immunized

The European Union has received nearly 480 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, with more than 150 million Europeans already fully vaccinated against the virus, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The European Union has received nearly 480 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, with more than 150 million Europeans already fully vaccinated against the virus, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said on Friday.

The EU's immunization campaign uses the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, as well as Johnson&Johnson.

"As of today, 479 million doses have been delivered in the EU so far, and as of today, we have 368.6 million vaccinations in the EU and 153 million full vaccinations," Spinant told a briefing.

Earlier this week, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told Sputnik that almost 58% of the EU population have received at least one vaccine dose and 35% have been fully immunized as of June 20.