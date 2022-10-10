(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The European Union is not commenting on the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, as it does not have a sufficient amount of information and does not trust the investigation carried out by Russia, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

"The Kerch bridge is an illegal structure basically building on connection between Ukrainian territory and Russian mainland without any approval and authorization from legitimate Ukrainian authorities. We have no way to see or to know what happened on Saturday at the bridge, what led to the blast," Stano said in a briefing.

The spokesperson said all the information coming from Moscow on the issue "does not merit any commentary."

Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire, and two car spans to partially collapse.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died as a result of the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top investigator Alexander Bastrykin on Sunday and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack. Putin said that the blast was masterminded and carried out by Ukrainian special services. Bastrykin said on Sunday that investigators and officers from the FSB, Russia's Federal security service, had identified suspects involved in the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack.