EU Says Sanctions On Russia To Remain In Place Until Full Implementation Of Minsk Accords

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The European Union's sanctions on Russia will remain in place until full implementation of the Minsk accords for achieving peace in Ukraine's east, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Michel noted that he expressed "unequivocal" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity at his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the country's east.

"The shameful reality is that people continue to die here and face dire consequences of the conflict. The full implementation of the Minsk Agreements is the only way forward. Until full implementation is a reality, EU sanctions against Russia will remain in place," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The European Council chief confirmed the bloc's commitment to step up help to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special monitoring mission.

