EU Says 'Stands By' Afghanistan In Wake Of Deadly Wedding Attack

Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

EU Says 'Stands by' Afghanistan in Wake of Deadly Wedding Attack

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The European Union, in the wake of the deadly attack on a wedding hall in Kabul, reiterated on Sunday its support for Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism, voicing hope that the tragedy would not hamper the ongoing efforts to launch a peace process in the country.

An explosion hit at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening, leaving at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured. An explosive device was reportedly detonated by a suicide attacker. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The European Union will continue to stand by Afghanistan in its fight against international terrorism. It is crucial that the current efforts to achieve a durable peace are not undermined by such indiscriminate attacks on civilians," the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

The EEAS conveyed its "most sincere condolences to all those affected," noting that the bloc shares the Afghans' "desire for a full and lasting peace and will continue to work with them to this aim."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also denounced the "horrific" terrorist attack.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

The blast rocked Kabul less than a week after the United States and the Taliban finished the eighth round of peace talks in Doha. Even though the radical movement denied any involvement in the bombing and condemned it well before the IS claimed responsibility, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban "cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists."

