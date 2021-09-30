EU says still no recovery cash for Hungary

The European Commission on Thursday said it had failed to reach an agreement to unlock billions in pandemic recovery cash to Hungary, as a feud over LGBTQ rights and democratic norms continued

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Thursday said it had failed to reach an agreement to unlock billions in pandemic recovery cash to Hungary, as a feud over LGBTQ rights and democratic norms continued.

The EU executive, responsible for paying out the bloc's 800-billion-euro ($920-billion) pandemic recovery fund, has yet to give Hungary the green light for its 7.2-billion-euro plan despite two missed deadlines to do so.

The commission had given the conservative government of Viktor Orban until the end of September to resolve the problems, but an EU spokeswoman said there would be no assent in time.

"Our engagement with the Hungarian authorities on this process continues and we are really working to conclude our assessment as fast as possible," Veerle Nuyts told a news briefing in Brussels.

The spokeswoman gave no new deadline and insisted that the goal was about ensuring that Hungary's plan "ultimately complies" with a list of assessment criteria.

The stalemate comes after tensions between Hungary and its EU partners blew out into the open over a controversial anti-LGBTQ law that critics say equates paedophilia with homosexuality.

Orban portrays the legislation as protecting children and refuses to withdraw it despite the criticism and legal action from the commission.

Several member states, led by the Netherlands, are insisting that the commission maintain a tough line and hold back on the recovery cash if Budapest does not commit to reforms.

"We want to make sure if there's fraud, or if there's corruption with European funds, it can be solved by the legal system," an EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

The EU insists that its appraisal of the recovery plan does not involve the LGBTQ law and that the delay is due to shortcomings by Hungary on anti-corruption commitments and guarantees on the independence of the courts.

But Hungarian officials have said they believe the EU was under pressure to refuse the plan because of the LGBTQ law.

The EU is asking for Budapest to commit to several reforms to guarantee court independence and fight corruption in order to begin the payouts, which would be spread over five or six years.

Poland has also seen its recovery plan blocked up by the commission because of legal threats by the right-wing government in Warsaw to override the primacy of EU law over national law.