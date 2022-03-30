EU Says Supporting All Tangible Efforts to Cease Conflict in Ukraine

The European Union backs all meaningful efforts to stop hostilities in Ukraine and expects their implementation, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told RIA Novosti on Wednesday

Commenting on the latest round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks held in Turkey on Tuesday, Stano said that the EU supports all genuine and tangible efforts to terminate conflict in Ukraine, anticipates their realization as well as real developments on the ground.