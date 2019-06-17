EU Says to Normalize Ties With Sudan Upon Assurance of Transition to Civilian Rule

The European Union is ready to assist Sudan in tackling its economic and political problems if the country ensures a transfer of power to a civilian-led government, the EU Foreign Affairs Council said in a statement on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The European Union is ready to assist Sudan in tackling its economic and political problems if the country ensures a transfer of power to a civilian-led government , the EU Foreign Affairs Council said in a statement on Monday.

"A civilian-led transitional authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised. When Sudan embarks on a transition to civilian rule, the EU looks forward to supporting the country in tackling the social, economic and political challenges and implementing the necessary reforms, and will provide assistance accordingly," the statement said.

The council also called on other regional actors to support the African Union's mediation efforts promoting the political transition process in Sudan.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The Transitional Military Council, a military junta, came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the protests have continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a civilian government.