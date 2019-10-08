UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says Took Note Of 'Intimidation' Against Serbs During Kosovo Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

EU Says Took Note of 'Intimidation' Against Serbs During Kosovo Elections

The European Union said on Tuesday that its Election Observation Mission had taken note of "intimidation" against the ethnic Serbian population during the Kosovo parliamentary vote

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The European Union said on Tuesday that its Election Observation Mission had taken note of "intimidation" against the ethnic Serbian population during the Kosovo parliamentary vote.

The self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo held snap elections on Sunday with the 43 percent turnout. The opposition Albanian nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party and the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo got 25.59 percent and 24.87 percent of the vote respectively, according to preliminary results. President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party came third with only 21 percent. A coalition led by outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, a commander of the former Kosovo Liberation Army, is fourth with 11.53 percent.

In a joint statement by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn, the bloc has welcomed the elections as "peaceful and orderly," saying that it "looks forward to the formation of a new government as soon as the relevant procedures are completed."

Yet, the EU also announced the findings of its Election Observation Mission to Kosovo, noting that the election was still overshadowed by intimidation against the Serbs.

"According to the Mission's preliminary statement issued today, elections were well administered and transparent. The campaign environment was vibrant and competitive in most of Kosovo, but marred by intimidation in the Kosovo Serb areas," the statement said.

It added that the mission's final report would be compiled in the coming months, which would demand that Kosovo decisively "address long-standing electoral shortcomings."

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Serbs in Kosovo, who predominantly live in the north, meanwhile, face real hardships, such as arbitrary detentions and consistent destruction of their cultural and religious heritage. Belgrade has also repeatedly warned that the Serbs in Kosovo might face a humanitarian disaster due to 100 percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Iran Russia China Vote European Union Belgrade Independence Spain Serbia Greece Albanian February Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

President AJK Pays Homage To Victims Of AJK Earthq ..

7 minutes ago

Strong Pakistan Means A Strong Advocate For Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respec ..

17 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation in Northeast S ..

2 minutes ago

Computer operators at AG KP Office promoted to BPS ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.