EU Says Took Note of 'Intimidation' Against Serbs During Kosovo Elections

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The European Union said on Tuesday that its Election Observation Mission had taken note of "intimidation" against the ethnic Serbian population during the Kosovo parliamentary vote

The self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo held snap elections on Sunday with the 43 percent turnout. The opposition Albanian nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party and the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo got 25.59 percent and 24.87 percent of the vote respectively, according to preliminary results. President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party came third with only 21 percent. A coalition led by outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, a commander of the former Kosovo Liberation Army, is fourth with 11.53 percent.

In a joint statement by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn, the bloc has welcomed the elections as "peaceful and orderly," saying that it "looks forward to the formation of a new government as soon as the relevant procedures are completed."

Yet, the EU also announced the findings of its Election Observation Mission to Kosovo, noting that the election was still overshadowed by intimidation against the Serbs.

"According to the Mission's preliminary statement issued today, elections were well administered and transparent. The campaign environment was vibrant and competitive in most of Kosovo, but marred by intimidation in the Kosovo Serb areas," the statement said.

It added that the mission's final report would be compiled in the coming months, which would demand that Kosovo decisively "address long-standing electoral shortcomings."

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Serbs in Kosovo, who predominantly live in the north, meanwhile, face real hardships, such as arbitrary detentions and consistent destruction of their cultural and religious heritage. Belgrade has also repeatedly warned that the Serbs in Kosovo might face a humanitarian disaster due to 100 percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region.