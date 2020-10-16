BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The European Union has "serious questions" about the transfer of powers from Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said following the former's resignation.

"It is vital that the President's powers and competences are exercised within the legal framework of the Kyrgyz constitution, respecting the Kyrgyz Republic's international commitments, including the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms. The reported transfer of presidential powers by the Speaker to the Prime Minister, Sadyr Japarov, raises serious questions in this regard. The Kyrgyz Republic is a parliamentary democracy, and the division of powers therein should be respected and preserved," Borrell said in a statement, published late on Thursday.

He went on to urge all political forces in Kyrgyzstan to engage in dialogue in the interests of Kyrgyz people and new free and fair elections.

"The Kyrgyz Republic's democratic path has brought stability, economic growth and significant opportunities and benefits directly to Kyrgyz citizens. It is in that context that the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic concluded an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in 2019, while the EU also grants unilateral trade preferences to the country. The European Union fully supports the Kyrgyz Republic's democratic progress, and has confidence that it will be safeguarded in the days and weeks ahead," the diplomat stated.

Jeenbekov announced on Thursday that he was stepping down. Under the Kyrgyz constitution, the parliament speaker is to take over presidential powers in this case. If the speaker cannot perform presidential duties, the prime minister becomes acting president. Japarov, who came to power as a result of protests in the wake of the disputed October 4 elections, has said that he is assuming presidential duties due to the speaker's refusal to do so.