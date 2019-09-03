UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says UK Has Yet To Show Plan To Revise Brexit Deal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:17 PM

EU says UK has yet to show plan to revise Brexit deal

Britain has made no concrete proposals on revising the Brexit agreement, and the prospect of a divorce without a deal remains "a very distinct possibility", the EU said Tuesday

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Britain has made no concrete proposals on revising the Brexit agreement, and the prospect of a divorce without a deal remains "a very distinct possibility", the EU said Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission said "technical talks" were continuing on the diplomatic process but she had no progress on substance to report.

The comments came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he will take Britain out the bloc with or without a deal on October 31 and rebel British MPs try to stop him.

"Our working assumption is that there will be Brexit on October 31," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

Asked whether it was possible that Britain and Europe would part ways without an agreement, she said: "I would say that it is a very distinct possibility." Britain's Brexit "sherpa", senior diplomat David Frost, is due in Brussels on Wednesday for talks with EU officials.

But Andreeva could offer nothing to dispel reports from London that Johnson's government has yet to come up with a way to modify a previously agreed withdrawal accord that Johnson has rejected as unacceptable.

"At this stage I can't report any concrete proposals having been made that we have seen. Having said that, we are not insisting on having anything on paper, it can be digital as well," she said.

Asked whether Britain had been able to provide a "sketch" outline of how they would like to see the withdrawal agreement change, Andreeva said could not report even "scribbling on cigarette packets".

Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are due to report to senior EU officials on Wednesday on progress in the talks and on EU preparations for a "no deal" divorce.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Divorce Brussels London David Progress Turkish Lira Brexit October From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

South Korea Seeks Early Return of US Military Base ..

27 seconds ago

Court awards five day physical remand of accused i ..

1 minute ago

Moscow court hands protester 3 years for attacking ..

1 minute ago

DG NAB Balochistan to inaugurate NAB's first ever ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Su-25UB Aircraft Crashes in Stavropol Reg ..

1 minute ago

Some Progress Being Made in Brexit Talks - EU Comm ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.