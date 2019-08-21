UrduPoint.com
EU Says UK's Decision To Pull Out Of Some Meetings 'in Line' With Country's Commitments

Brussels believes that the United Kingdom's decision to stop sending its diplomats to most EU meetings starting September is "in line" with the country's commitments, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the European Commission, Natasha Bertaud, said Wednesday

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay confirmed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom would not be attending most EU meetings unless the country had significant interest in a topic discussed at such meeting. Barclay reportedly added that the UK officials would therefore have more time to prepare for leaving the European Union on October 31. According to the Guardian newspaper, United Kingdom's new chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost told EU diplomats in a letter that London would ask Finland to vote on its behalf if necessary.

"The letter states that the United Kingdom remains committed to the duty of sincere cooperation and will not stand in the way of the conduct of EU business during this time. So as far as the commission is concerned, we consider this to be in line with the UK's obligations as a member state and in keeping with the April European Council conclusions, which took note of the UK's commitment to facilitate the achievement of the union's tasks and refrain from any measure, which could jeopardize the attainment of the union's objectives in particular when participating in the decision-making processes of the union," Bertaud told reporters, when asked to comment on London's announcement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said immediately after assuming office in July that he would attempt to conclude a new agreement, without a backstop. He has recently remarked that his attempts to secure a better withdrawal deal were hampered as the European Union believed that the UK parliament would block the deal anyway. However, European Council President Donald Tusk responded to Johnson's request to scrap the backstop on Tuesday, stressing that this clause would help avoid hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

