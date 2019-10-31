EU Says Unware of When UK Will Nominate European Commissioner

The European Commission is still unaware of when the United Kingdom will nominate its commissioner since the Brexit date remains uncertain, spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Thursday

The European Union's main executive body is composed of 28 commissioners, one per each member nation. The new European Commission will start work on December 1. Since the EU agreed to grant the UK a Brexit extension on Monday, the country now has to nominate an EU commissioner.

"The decision on the extension ... contains in paragraph 14 the obligation on the UK to appoint or to suggest a commissioner for the United Kingdom.

Now, I am not going to speculate on the timetable. We don't know when Brexit will take place yet," Andreeva said at a briefing, when asked when the UK would present its candidate.

The UK parliament's failure to ratify the Brexit deal prevented the country from leaving the bloc on October 31, against the government's wishes, and led to the EU granting an extension until January 31.

The country could still leave earlier - on December 1, 2019, or January 1, 2020 - if the deal were approved by both sides by the time.