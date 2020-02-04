UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says US Decision To Reverse Landmines Policy Undermines Global Norms

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:42 PM

EU Says US Decision to Reverse Landmines Policy Undermines Global Norms

The European External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift restrictions on the use of anti-personnel landmines, saying that doing so violated the global norm against such weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The European External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift restrictions on the use of anti-personnel landmines, saying that doing so violated the global norm against such weapons.

The shift in policy was announced on Friday. Now, US military commanders will be allowed to use anti-personnel landmines in exceptional circumstances. The move constitutes a reversal of a directive issued in 2014 by then-US President Barack Obama, which banned the use of landmines everywhere except for the Korean Peninsula.

"The decision by the United States Government to re-authorise the use of anti-personnel mines by US military forces outside of the Korean Peninsula undermines the global norm against anti-personnel mines.

A norm that has saved tens of thousands of people in the past twenty years," the EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, said in a press release published on the EEAS' website.

According to the press release, the EU finds the use of landmines completely unacceptable as well as incompatible with international humanitarian law, given that the majority of landmine victims are children.

An international campaign to ban landmines led to a 1997 treaty that was signed by more than 160 nations. The United States refused to sign the treaty, but the 2014 directive largely aligned the country with the treaty's requirements.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump United States Government

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

54 minutes ago

Ireland recall O'Mahony for injured Doris ahead of ..

2 minutes ago

Police donate blood to observe world cancer day

2 minutes ago

CDA constitutes teams for removal of encroachments ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President declared Indian presence in IoJK ill ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan allows secretariat allow ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.