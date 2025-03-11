EU Says US Not 'engaging' To Make Deal To Avoid Tariffs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The United States does not appear to want to make a deal with Brussels to avoid hefty tariffs against the EU, the bloc's trade chief said Monday, days before US steel and aluminium levies kick in.
"The US administration does not seem to be engaging to make a deal," said Maros Sefcovic, who travelled to Washington last month in the hopes of reaching an agreement to avert a trade war.
President Donald Trump has taken aim squarely at the European Union, charging last month that the bloc was formed "to screw" the United States.
On Wednesday, Trump's 25-percent tariffs across steel and aluminium imports are due to take effect -- affecting the EU as well as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and other trading partners.
The EU has said it will respond firmly if the levies come into force.
"As the US is watching over their interest, so is the European Union. Therefore, we will always protect European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified tariffs because we know that they expect no less from us," Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels.
But the trade commissioner stressed that the EU remained open to dialogue.
"We want to have a constructive and positive relationship with the United States of America. And therefore, I would highlight once again that our doors are open for constructive engagement," Sefcovic said.
He also insisted the "overall picture" showed EU-US trade relations were balanced and mutually beneficial.
The United States is Europe's largest investor, and vice versa, with 5.3 trillion Euros' worth of investment in each others' markets based on 2022 data, according to EU figures.
