EU says 'very little' progress at Serbia, Kosovo talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Monday blamed each other for scant progress at EU-mediated talks aimed at resolving one of Europe's thorniest territorial disputes.

The Balkan neighbours were in Brussels for their second meeting in a month as the EU seeks to inject new life into decade-long negotiations to resolve the differences still poisoning relations, more than 20 years after they were separated in war.

"The meeting was difficult and it demonstrated very different approaches of the two parties to the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia," EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said.

"As a consequence, we achieved very little progress today." Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence since the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 conflict that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic blamed Kosovan premier Albin Kurti for rejecting EU proposals to step up identification of remains of missing people and prevent actions that could raise tensions.

Kurti -- a left-wing reformist who came to power after elections in February -- hit back that the Serbian side had dismissed "without reading" a six-point peace agreement he put forward.

Lajcak said that despite the stalemate the two leaders had agreed for negotiations to continue and said they would meet again in September.

The EU and United States have pushed both sides to resume dialogue since the change of leadership in Kosovo.

The US has an outsized role in Kosovo, sometimes called the most pro-American country in the world, after leading the NATO intervention that forced out Serbia.

Kosovo has been recognised by more than 100 countries, but Serbia still considers the territory as its southern province, and is supported by Russia and China.