Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

EU Says Weapons Production Capacity Limited Due to Outsourcing to Non-EU Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The European Union has the capacity to produce enough weapons, but production is limited due to the fact that much of the EU's military industry is contracted to non-EU countries, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.

"I have already been to 15 places in Europe, in various countries to understand ... exactly what they need to be able ... to speed up their production (of ammunition) ... We have production capacity in Europe, no doubt that is the fruit of our history of course, but we have also seen that the member states have worked towards having production autonomy .

.. much of our industry is contracted to other countries that are not members of the European Union," Breton said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

European officials have repeatedly voiced concerns that their countries' weapons stocks were limited and may be completely depleted amid intensified arms supplies to Kiev. In this regard, some have called for an increase in the production of various types of ammunition and military equipment in European countries, as well as boosting the combat capabilities of their armed forces.

