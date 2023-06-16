UrduPoint.com

EU Says Will Not Support Africa's Ukraine Settlement Plan If It Involves Freezing Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The EU will not support the initiative of African leaders on the Ukraine settlement if it involves freezing conflict, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"We welcome all constructive initiatives that can lead to peace.

We support the Ukrainian president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy's) 10 points peace plan, we want a peace that will restore Ukraine and its rights in its sovereignty and its territory. If others are able to get Russia to get out of Ukraine, then we will certainly fully endorse that. If it is about a ceasefire, freezing positions where they are etc, what we say is that is not peace and that is not a rightful peace, that is our position," Mamer told reporters, commenting on Africa's plan.

