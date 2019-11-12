UrduPoint.com
EU Says Worried Over 'Reform Process' In Moldova After Vote Of No Confidence In Government

Tue 12th November 2019

The European Union is concerned over the "reform process" in Moldova after the vote of no confidence in the government, the bloc's diplomatic service said Tuesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The European Union is concerned over the "reform process" in Moldova after the vote of no confidence in the government, the bloc's diplomatic service said Tuesday in a statement.

"The vote of no-confidence in the government in the Republic of Moldova over questions concerning the recruitment process of the Prosecutor General sends worrying signals for the reform process in the country," the statement read.

"The coalition had started a number of initiatives to deliver on the key commitments made since June notably in the fields of the fight against corruption, independence of the judiciary and investigation into the banking fraud.

The need for such reforms has not gone away with the voting down of the government," the EU diplomatic service added.

The bloc will be "committed to working with those in the Republic of Moldova who support the reform process that is at the core of our Association Agreement," the statement went on to say.

