EU Secured Enough Vaccine Doses for 80% of Europeans - Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The amount of coronavirus vaccine doses contracted by the European Union so far is enough to cover 380 million people, or 80 percent of the population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We have already secured an amount of doses that we need to vaccinate 380 million Europeans, and this is more than 80 percent of the European population," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

Promising that more vaccines will come "in the following months," the commission chief said "We have to vaccinate as many Europeans as possible and as quickly as possible."

There are two coronavirus vaccines currently with authorization of use in the European Union � by Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech duo.