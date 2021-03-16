EU Secures Additional 10 Million Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Commission

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:34 PM

He European Commission and Pfizer agreed that the drugmaker will deliver additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the European Union in the second quarter of the year, and the total deliveries will amount to 200 million doses, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The European Commission and Pfizer agreed that the drugmaker will deliver additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the European Union in the second quarter of the year, and the total deliveries will amount to 200 million doses, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"I know how critical Quarter 2 is for the roll-out of our vaccination strategies in the Member States. These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in Quarter 2 up to over 200 million. This is very good news. It gives Member States room to manoeuvre and possibly fill gaps in deliveries," von der leyen said, as quoted by the commission in a press release.

