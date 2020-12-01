UrduPoint.com
EU Secures Around 2Bln Vaccine Doses, Expects 1st COVID-19 Shots By Year-End - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:08 PM

EU Secures Around 2Bln Vaccine Doses, Expects 1st COVID-19 Shots by Year-End - Commission

The European Commission has secured around 2 billion doses of potential coronavirus vaccines and hopes that EU citizens will start getting first shots in late December, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The European Commission has secured around 2 billion doses of potential coronavirus vaccines and hopes that EU citizens will start getting first shots in late December, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Most importantly, just recently, the commission has secured around 2 billion doses of a potential vaccine against the virus.

So, what we did is we closed contracts with six pharmaceutical companies," she said at an online conference of committees for union affairs of parliaments of the European Union.

The commission chief reiterated that "if everything goes well, the first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December."

According to the official, it will be a "huge step" for the bloc toward getting back to normal.

