UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Secures Deal For 150Mln Additional Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

EU Secures Deal for 150Mln Additional Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The European Union has secured a deal for 150 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, European Commission President Ursila von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Today we secured 150 million additional doses of the @moderna_tx vaccine.

We are also securing a contract for new generation vaccines. It will give us the flexibility we need to procure adapted #COVID19 vaccines to protect people from new variants of the virus," von der Leyen tweeted.

The EU initially ordered 160 million doses of Moderna's vaccine in November 2020 and agreed to an additional purchase order of 300 million doses back in February.

Related Topics

European Union February November 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

3 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

14 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested

12 minutes ago

Municipal Commissioner expresses satisfaction over ..

12 minutes ago

Gold imports fall by 26.83% in 11 months

12 minutes ago

Online mango trade offers handsome profit to growe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.