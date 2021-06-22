MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The European Union has secured a deal for 150 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, European Commission President Ursila von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Today we secured 150 million additional doses of the @moderna_tx vaccine.

We are also securing a contract for new generation vaccines. It will give us the flexibility we need to procure adapted #COVID19 vaccines to protect people from new variants of the virus," von der Leyen tweeted.

The EU initially ordered 160 million doses of Moderna's vaccine in November 2020 and agreed to an additional purchase order of 300 million doses back in February.