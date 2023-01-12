EU Secures Enough Energy to Get Through Winter With 20% Gas Consumption Cuts - Commission

The European Union has secured enough energy to get through this winter by reducing its natural gas consumption by 20%, exceeding the initial target set in 2022 as part of efforts to lower its dependency on Russian energy, the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The European Union has secured enough energy to get through this winter by reducing its natural gas consumption by 20%, exceeding the initial target set in 2022 as part of efforts to lower its dependency on Russian energy, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Contrary to Russia's plans, Europe has secured enough energy to be safe this winter. Thanks to the efforts of EU citizens and businesses, we have cut our gas use by 20%, well above our target of 15% set in July. We are all playing our part in strengthening our energy security," the European Commission wrote on Twitter, attaching Eurostat data.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated in 2022 against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lighting in public places.