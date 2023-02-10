EU Seeking Access to Central Asian Resources to Replace Supplies From Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union wants to get access to Central Asian countries' resources and create a corridor bypassing Russia, though it will be expensive, Director of the Third Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik told Sputnik.

"We clearly see EU efforts to turn the region into a transit corridor from the East to the West bypassing Russia and get access to resources in Central Asia to replace supplies from our country. Brussels says it is introducing its standards of management, communications and logistics.

And this is a costly affair," the diplomat said.

Sternik added that the Central Asian states would have to disburse large sums to reach these "high European standards."

Last year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU was looking to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries, including in energy supplies and the building of transport corridors that do not depend on Russia. This partnership is also intended as a "counterweight" Russia's and China's influence in the region, according to Borrell.