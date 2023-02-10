UrduPoint.com

EU Seeking Access To Central Asian Resources To Replace Supplies From Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

EU Seeking Access to Central Asian Resources to Replace Supplies From Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union wants to get access to Central Asian countries' resources and create a corridor bypassing Russia, though it will be expensive, Director of the Third Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik told Sputnik.

"We clearly see EU efforts to turn the region into a transit corridor from the East to the West bypassing Russia and get access to resources in Central Asia to replace supplies from our country. Brussels says it is introducing its standards of management, communications and logistics.

And this is a costly affair," the diplomat said.

Sternik added that the Central Asian states would have to disburse large sums to reach these "high European standards."

Last year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU was looking to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries, including in energy supplies and the building of transport corridors that do not depend on Russia. This partnership is also intended as a "counterweight" Russia's and China's influence in the region, according to Borrell.

Related Topics

Russia China European Union Brussels From Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

53 minutes ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.