Published March 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

EU Seeking to Sanction Those Responsible for Civil Unrest in Moldova - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The European Union is exploring ways to impose sanctions against the individuals responsible for the recent civil unrest in Moldova, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Tuesday.

"High Representative Vice-President (Josep) Borrell is taking forward the work on preparing a possible EU civilian mission to further strengthen the Moldovan security and resilience. The deployment of such a mission would provide yet another important political signal of EU support in the current difficult circumstances. The Commission and the EEAS (European External Action Service) services together with the member states are also exploring possible new sanctions regime targeting individuals who seek to destabilize this country," Varhelyi said at a European Parliament Plenary session.

Moldova, an EU candidate country, has for months been shaken by opposition-led demonstrations against rising living costs, with protesters demanding the resignation of the country's leadership. The country is currently experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

