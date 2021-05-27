UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Seeks Closer Ties With Belarus, Does Not Want To Deliver It Into Russia's Hands- Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:31 PM

EU Seeks Closer Ties With Belarus, Does Not Want to Deliver It Into Russia's Hands- Vienna

The European Union strategically seeks bringing Belarus closer, not delivering it into the hands of Russia, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The European Union strategically seeks bringing Belarus closer, not delivering it into the hands of Russia, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday.

"We certainly do not strategically want to deliver Belarus into Russia's hands.

For the past years, we have managed to keep the country in an 'either-or' situation ... In the end, we want, and this is our goal to have Belarus closer to us, not to push it away. This is a strategic challenge that we face. But in the current situation I believe both air travel limitations and further sanctions are proper and proportionate," Schallenberg told reporters ahead of the EU foreign ministers' informal talks in Portugal.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Belarus Portugal

Recent Stories

Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.47 a barrel W ..

48 minutes ago

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

49 minutes ago

PCB invites 26 women cricketers for training camp ..

2 minutes ago

Gallery 6 to organize grand exhibition, APA award ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.