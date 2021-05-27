The European Union strategically seeks bringing Belarus closer, not delivering it into the hands of Russia, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday

"We certainly do not strategically want to deliver Belarus into Russia's hands.

For the past years, we have managed to keep the country in an 'either-or' situation ... In the end, we want, and this is our goal to have Belarus closer to us, not to push it away. This is a strategic challenge that we face. But in the current situation I believe both air travel limitations and further sanctions are proper and proportionate," Schallenberg told reporters ahead of the EU foreign ministers' informal talks in Portugal.