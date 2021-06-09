UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Seeks Firm Biden Pledge To End Trump-era Trade Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:17 PM

EU seeks firm Biden pledge to end Trump-era trade row

The EU said Wednesday it was time for the US to make concrete commitments towards ending transatlantic trade tensions, days ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden to Brussels

Strasbourg (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The EU said Wednesday it was time for the US to make concrete commitments towards ending transatlantic trade tensions, days ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden to Brussels.

"As a trust and confidence building measure, we have to deescalate and solve EU-US trade disputes," EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a session of European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Dombrovskis, who is also the bloc's trade commissioner, was speaking ahead of the EU-US summit on June 15, which both sides hope will mark a clear break with the heated relations under former US president Donald Trump.

The EU hoped the visit by Biden would help achieve "decisive progress" on solving a steel tariff dispute as well as a two-decade spat over subsidies to plane-makers Boeing and Airbus, Dombrovskis said.

Last month, the EU and US agreed to hold talks to end the steel and aluminium row with Brussels unilaterally suspending its right to double tariffs on iconic US products for six months.

"We sent a clear signal to the US of our willingness to solve this issue in a fair and balanced way by suspending our... legitimate countermeasures," the former Latvian prime minister said.

"It is now for the US to walk the talk," he said.

The tit-for-tat battle began in June 2018 when Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium from Europe, Asia and elsewhere.

Brussels responded with counter-tariffs on 2.8 billion Euros worth of US products, including bourbon whiskey, jeans, orange juice and Harley-Davidson motorbikes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Visit Trump Orange Brussels Strasbourg Progress June 2018 From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

ECC approves $1bn to procure Covid-19 vaccine: Sou ..

3 minutes ago

Iran: powerful Shiite Muslim nation with regional ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks down at close

2 minutes ago

Bilawal trying to cover up deteriorating situation ..

2 minutes ago

Significant operational achievements made by KPT i ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.