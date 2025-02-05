EU Seeks New Import Fee On E-commerce Packages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The European Commission announced Wednesday it would seek to impose new fees on e-commerce imports, as part of efforts to tackle a surge of "harmful" products into the bloc -- the bulk of them from China.
The EU action came after the US Postal Service (USPS) said it was suspending inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, a move that could hit low-cost platforms Temu and Shein -- but the commission said the two actions were "not coordinated".
Announcing the steps at a press conference in Brussels, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said the bloc had seen the number of imported e-commerce parcels double from 2023 to 2024, to reach 12 million a day.
"Many of those products have been found to be unsafe, counterfeit or even dangerous," she said.
The commission called on EU lawmakers and member states to "consider" a handling fee on e-commerce parcels imported directly to consumers, to address the "costs of supervising compliance" with EU rules.
The move "aims to address growing concerns about the impact of those products on the health and safety of European consumers," Virkkunen said.
"It also looks into the significant environmental and climate damage caused by those shipments, and also the unlevel playing field which rogue traders create for our SMEs and businesses."
Around 90 percent of the packages concerned come from China, according to the commission, many of them sold by booming online giants Shein and Temu.
Both Chinese-founded platforms are suspected by Brussels of not doing enough to prevent the sale of products that do not meet European standards.
