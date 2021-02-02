EU Seeks Removal of Unilateral US Sanctions From Iran Under Nuclear Deal - Spokesman

The European Union is underway with efforts aimed at removing the unilateral US sanctions against Iran that contradict the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The European Union is underway with efforts aimed at removing the unilateral US sanctions against Iran that contradict the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"One of the important things for Iranians is the lifting of unilateral US sanctions that are not justified under the agreement. These are unilateral sanctions that had been imposed by the previous US administration. That is really the aim of contacts we are talking to the [incumbent] US administration to see if those sanctions could be lifted and to see if we can have a full implementation of the JCPOA with all of the advantages and benefits that ensue," Stano said at a daily briefing.

According to the spokesman, an EU-led mixed commission is in regular contact with all parties to the nuclear deal and the United States, pursuing to save the accord and ensure its complete implementation.

Saying that the content of these talks is classified, Stano refrained from providing any details on the progress. Neither did he specify when the commission was scheduled to meet next.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments. This past December, the Iranian government passed a law aimed at achieving a full removal of sanctions via a boost of nuclear activities, specifically by increasing the levels of uranium enrichment and limiting the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency to its facilities.

In January, US State Secretary then-nominee Antony Blinken said that the United States would reciprocate Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal, but would seek a broader agreement that also covers its missile program. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded by ruling out any revisions to the original deal and insisting that Washington remove sanctions first.