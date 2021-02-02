UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Seeks Removal Of Unilateral US Sanctions From Iran Under Nuclear Deal - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:27 PM

EU Seeks Removal of Unilateral US Sanctions From Iran Under Nuclear Deal - Spokesman

The European Union is underway with efforts aimed at removing the unilateral US sanctions against Iran that contradict the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The European Union is underway with efforts aimed at removing the unilateral US sanctions against Iran that contradict the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"One of the important things for Iranians is the lifting of unilateral US sanctions that are not justified under the agreement. These are unilateral sanctions that had been imposed by the previous US administration. That is really the aim of contacts we are talking to the [incumbent] US administration to see if those sanctions could be lifted and to see if we can have a full implementation of the JCPOA with all of the advantages and benefits that ensue," Stano said at a daily briefing.

According to the spokesman, an EU-led mixed commission is in regular contact with all parties to the nuclear deal and the United States, pursuing to save the accord and ensure its complete implementation.

Saying that the content of these talks is classified, Stano refrained from providing any details on the progress. Neither did he specify when the commission was scheduled to meet next.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments. This past December, the Iranian government passed a law aimed at achieving a full removal of sanctions via a boost of nuclear activities, specifically by increasing the levels of uranium enrichment and limiting the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency to its facilities.

In January, US State Secretary then-nominee Antony Blinken said that the United States would reciprocate Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal, but would seek a broader agreement that also covers its missile program. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded by ruling out any revisions to the original deal and insisting that Washington remove sanctions first.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran Progress United Kingdom United States January December 2015 2018 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

1 hour ago

UK keen to invest in Pak agri, renewable energy, e ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons Punjab chief secretary f ..

2 minutes ago

OSCE Chair Shown Video of Police Violence Against ..

2 minutes ago

Oil hits one-year peak on US storm

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body expresses displeasure over ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.