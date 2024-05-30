EU Seeks Roadblocks For Chinese EVs Without Sparking Trade War
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The EU faces a delicate balancing act as it prepares to rev up taxes on Chinese electric cars to protect European industry, while steering clear of a US-style showdown with Beijing that could spark a trade war.
Europe's automotive sector is the jewel in its industrial crown -- behind iconic brands from Mercedes to Ferrari -- but it faces an existential threat from the looming end of combustion engines and China's head start in the switch to electric.
When Brussels launched a probe last year into Chinese electric car subsidies, officials said they wanted to put the brakes on what they claimed were unfair practices undercutting Europe's car manufacturers.
Beijing reacted angrily at the time, crying protectionism.
The EU has until July 4 to order a provisional hike in import duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) -- currently at 10 percent -- with the expectation it could make its move some time in June.
As anticipation builds, China has raised the temperature further with its own threats of duties. Europe's agriculture imports could be in the firing line.
Experts suggest Brussels could hike duties to between 20 and 30 percent -- enough to discourage but not fully deter Chinese exporters, which research firm Rhodium Group estimates would require 40 to 50 percent tariffs.
That is a calculated move by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen -- who stressed the EU was planning "targeted" action, after the United States quadrupled its own duties on Chinese electric cars to 100 percent.
The EV standoff comes in a context of rising trade tensions between Beijing and Western countries -- which are investing billions in the energy transition and accuse the Asian giant of unfair competition on everything from wind turbines to solar panels.
But the EU is carefully calibrating its steps.
"I don't think anyone in Brussels wants a full-blown trade war or technology war," said Jacob Gunter, senior analyst at China-focused think tank MERICS.
"But there's a growing recognition that something needs to change in the trade and technology relationships between the EU and China."
China is the world's biggest car exporter -- and Europe is a critical market.
EU imports of EVs from China mushroomed from around 57,000 in 2020 to around 437,000 in 2023, the US-based Peterson Institute for International Economics said.
Their value rose over the same period from $1.
6 billion to $11.5 billion, according to Rhodium Group.
Whereas the United States appears ready to risk a trade conflict with China, Elvire Fabry of think tank the Jacques Delors Institute sees key differences in Europe's strategy.
Washington's move is "based on a political priority to isolate China and slow down its technological development", she argued.
"The European approach is... based on facts established by an investigation" and aims to restore fair competition, Fabry said.
Crucially, Brussels must also balance concerns about Chinese imports with its targets for slashing carbon emissions.
The EU wants many more Europeans driving electric cars as it prepares to outlaw the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars from 2035.
China has sought to leverage this point.
"These measures will only harm the interests of their own consumers and affect the global green transformation and efforts to tackle climate change," He Yadong, China's commerce ministry spokesperson, said this month.
At home too, the EU's anti-subsidy probe has fuelled divisions between member states: it is pushed by Paris and backed by French automakers, but Germany and Sweden both expressed reservations.
Not all European manufacturers are on board either, with German carmakers opposing the probe.
The EV investigation, one of the bloc's biggest to date against China, provoked Beijing's ire, especially since it came at the initiative of Brussels -- rather than being triggered by a formal complaint.
MERICS' Gunter said he expected a "pretty sharp response".
China gave a taste of what retaliatory moves it could take by launching an anti-dumping probe in January into brandy imported from the EU.
Beijing appeared to up the ante last week with reports in state-owned tabloid Global Times on potential tit-for-tat moves, like targeting pork imports.
And the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) referred to a legal expert cited in Chinese media saying that European wine and dairy products could find themselves caught in the crossfire.
The trade group told AFP that the probe "appears to have been politically driven, lacking substantial complaints from European industries that adequately represent manufacturers' interests".
The EU will have to decide on any final duties by November.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From World
-
Google to invest $2 bn in Malaysia: government20 minutes ago
-
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles1 hour ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open1 hour ago
-
UK parliament dissolves ahead of election1 hour ago
-
Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final1 hour ago
-
Records rewritten as baseball incorporates Negro Leagues stats7 hours ago
-
ConocoPhillips to buy Marathon for $22.5 bn in latest big oil deal7 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open8 hours ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance in the balance8 hours ago
-
Swiatek saves match point to beat Osaka in French Open epic8 hours ago
-
Jackson more focused on individual Olympic gold than Flo-Jo's record9 hours ago
-
US prosecutors drop assault charges against top golfer Scheffler9 hours ago