EU Seeks to Avoid Risks in Synchronizing Electricity Systems With Baltic States - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Baltic States' withdrawal from a common electric system with Russia and Belarus and their synchronization with EU electric systems must be carried out in an orderly manner without any risks for the parties concerned, Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said on Wednesday.

Sefcovic is expected to visit Moscow on Thursday to hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The negotiations' agenda will include synchronization of the Baltic States' electricity systems with other EU countries, among other issues.

"The Commission stands fully behind this project, while making sure it happens in an orderly fashion and without any risk to the Baltics, Russia, including Kaliningrad, as well as Belarus," Sevcovic said, as quoted by the European Commission.

Belarus, Russia and the three Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have a common electric system since they all used to be part of the Soviet Union.

The synchronization of the Baltic States' electric system with the EU energy market is due to be completed by 2025, according to the Lithuanian presidential press service.