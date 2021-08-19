UrduPoint.com

EU Seeks To Evacuate Afghans, But Unable To Take In All Those Qualified - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

EU Seeks to Evacuate Afghans, But Unable to Take In All Those Qualified - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The European Union seeks to evacuate the Afghan nationals, who assisted the EU missions in Afghanistan, but it is unable to take all of them, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Over 400 Afghan citizens, who worked with the European armed forces in Afghanistan, are already in Europe, while 300 more are struggling to get to the airport, but the EU does not have the capacity to accept all the refugees, the politician added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled abroad. The seizure of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

