EU Seeks To Get Tough On Environmental Crimes With New Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Commission adopted a draft directive on Wednesday that seeks to toughen criminal liability for environmental crimes across all 27 member states.

"The proposal today builds on lessons learned and experience gained over the past years and will directly address root-causes that have prevented the protection of the environment from being as effective as it should be," Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

The guidelines add illegal timber trade, ship recycling and abstraction of water to the list of offenses and aim to bolster cross-border investigation and prosecution.

The directive also proposes setting a minimal level for penalties and punishing wrongdoers by cutting off state support and scrapping administrative permits.

Crimes that result or are likely to result in death or serious injury will be punished with up to 10 years in prison.

"Letting law-breakers act with impunity undermines our collective efforts to protect nature and biodiversity, fight the climate crisis, reduce pollution, and eliminate waste. Serious abuses must be met with a serious response," European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said.

The legislative proposal will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council.

