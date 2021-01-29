UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Seeks To Help Ukraine Fight COVID Until Vaccines Available Via COVAX - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

EU Seeks to Help Ukraine Fight COVID Until Vaccines Available Via COVAX - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The European Union seeks to assist Ukraine in fighting the coronavirus pandemic until the country can receive vaccines through the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism, COVAX, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Always good to speak with President @ZelenskyyUa.

EU wants to help Ukraine fight #COVID19, in particular until vaccines are available via #COVAX," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The commission's head also reiterated the bloc's firm support for Ukraine's reform agenda ” judiciary and anti-corruption efforts.

The reforms, along with other measures aimed at improving the business climate, governance and rule of law, among other things, are prerequisites for Ukraine to receive financial aid from the EU, as agreed by the Brussels-Kiev July 23 memorandum of understanding.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Twitter European Union July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navyâ€™s Operational Exercise ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

8 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

12 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

25 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

35 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.