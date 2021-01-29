EU Seeks to Help Ukraine Fight COVID Until Vaccines Available Via COVAX - Von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The European Union seeks to assist Ukraine in fighting the coronavirus pandemic until the country can receive vaccines through the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism, COVAX, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Always good to speak with President @ZelenskyyUa.

EU wants to help Ukraine fight #COVID19, in particular until vaccines are available via #COVAX," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The commission's head also reiterated the bloc's firm support for Ukraine's reform agenda ” judiciary and anti-corruption efforts.

The reforms, along with other measures aimed at improving the business climate, governance and rule of law, among other things, are prerequisites for Ukraine to receive financial aid from the EU, as agreed by the Brussels-Kiev July 23 memorandum of understanding.