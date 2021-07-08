UrduPoint.com
EU Seeks To Include Switzerland In Its COVID-19 Certificate System - EU Commissioner

Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The European Union is eyeing the inclusion of Switzerland in its system of COVID-19 certificates, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"We are also willing to work with interested partners around the world that wish to connect their COVID-19 certificates to the EU system... The first outer country to be connected will be Switzerland," Reynders said.

The commissioner recalled that the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, such as Norway, which is not an EU member, already take part in the EU system of COVID-19 certificates.

Switzerland is neither a member of the EU nor the EEA.

The legislation on digital COVID-19 certificates went into effect in the EU on July 1, while all its members connected to the system. The document is issued in both paper and digital forms for people who underwent the full inoculation, have a negative PCR-test, or recovered from the disease and have antibodies. The certificate has QR-code and can be used via a mobile phone. It is designed for travels inside the EU zone. The certificate is designed for travels inside the EU zone.

