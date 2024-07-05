EU Seeks To Know How Amazon Complies With Digital Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Amazon must hand over more information to the EU on what steps the US e-commerce giant has taken to comply with new digital rules, the European Commission said on Friday.
The query was made under the EU's law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that forces platforms to do more to protect consumers and increase transparency.
The commission said it wanted "more information on the measures the platform has taken to comply with the DSA obligations related to the transparency of recommender systems".
Recommender algorithms are used by platforms to push more personalised content.
Under the DSA, platforms must mitigate risks arising from such systems.
The DSA also stipulates that the world's largest digital companies must establish an advertisement library that shows information about the adverts that run on their platforms.
The commission said it wanted to know more about "the design, development, deployment, testing and maintenance of the online interface of Amazon Store's Ad Library".
Amazon must fulfil the request by July 26.
