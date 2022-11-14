EU Sees Belarus Trying to Show Independence Over Ukraine Conflict - Top Austrian Diplomat

Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that the European Union noticed that Belarus was trying to show some independence over the situation in Ukraine, but added that introduction of new sanctions would be swift in case of further escalation

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that the European Union noticed that Belarus was trying to show some independence over the situation in Ukraine, but added that introduction of new sanctions would be swift in case of further escalation.

"We have, of course, contacts with Minsk and have the feeling that they are again, like in the past, trying to demonstrate some independence," Schallenberg told reporters in Brussels, commenting on the conflict in Ukraine.

He added that if Belarus becomes a party to the conflict the EU will retaliate with further sanctions immediately.

At the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss the situation in Belarus.The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya was invited to the talks.

The EU leaders consider Belarus a close ally of Russia in the conflict. They insist that Belarus has well expressed its anti-Ukrainian position by allowing Russian troops to enter Ukraine from its territory. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, repeatedly stated that Belarus is not party to the conflict and, on the contrary, plays the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, urging the sides to start peace talks.