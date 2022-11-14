UrduPoint.com

EU Sees Belarus Trying To Show Independence Over Ukraine Conflict - Top Austrian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 06:47 PM

EU Sees Belarus Trying to Show Independence Over Ukraine Conflict - Top Austrian Diplomat

Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that the European Union noticed that Belarus was trying to show some independence over the situation in Ukraine, but added that introduction of new sanctions would be swift in case of further escalation

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that the European Union noticed that Belarus was trying to show some independence over the situation in Ukraine, but added that introduction of new sanctions would be swift in case of further escalation.

"We have, of course, contacts with Minsk and have the feeling that they are again, like in the past, trying to demonstrate some independence," Schallenberg told reporters in Brussels, commenting on the conflict in Ukraine.

He added that if Belarus becomes a party to the conflict the EU will retaliate with further sanctions immediately.

At the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss the situation in Belarus.The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya was invited to the talks.

The EU leaders consider Belarus a close ally of Russia in the conflict. They insist that Belarus has well expressed its anti-Ukrainian position by allowing Russian troops to enter Ukraine from its territory. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, repeatedly stated that Belarus is not party to the conflict and, on the contrary, plays the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, urging the sides to start peace talks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Minsk Brussels Independence Austria Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden, Xi summit seek to avoid conflict in hours-l ..

Biden, Xi summit seek to avoid conflict in hours-long summit talks

7 minutes ago
 Truckers' Strike to Cost Spain Hundreds of Million ..

Truckers' Strike to Cost Spain Hundreds of Millions Euros Per Day - Reports

8 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Confirms Readiness to Conti ..

NATO Secretary General Confirms Readiness to Continue Support, Arms Deliveries t ..

8 minutes ago
 Croatia Sets Conditions for Granting Bosnia and He ..

Croatia Sets Conditions for Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina EU Candidate Status

8 minutes ago
 Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools concluded

Annual Sports, 2022 of Danish Schools concluded

8 minutes ago
 Biden Objects in Xi Meeting to China's 'Coercive' ..

Biden Objects in Xi Meeting to China's 'Coercive' Actions Toward Taiwan - White ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.